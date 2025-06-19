2 Former Jaguars Land on Prestigious List
The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl, their two best players were Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey.
And while the Jaguars have flirted with both success and with adding Campbell back to the roster, the team has yet to go back to the glory days of 'Sacksonville' and the magic that was the 2017 season.
But what Campbell and Ramsey did as Jaguars will never be forgotten. Neither will what each has contributed to the NFL as a whole throughout their long and accomplished careers, with each player finding success elsewhere since -- Ramsey with the Los Angeles Rams, Campbell with the Baltimore Ravens.
As such, it is far from a surprise to see both players mentioned in an illustrious list from ESPN that puts together the best 53-man roster and practice squad of the last quarter century.
Ramsey was listed as a practice squad cornerback -- essentially an honorable mention spot -- behind the likes of Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey, Ronde Barber, Richard Sherman, and Patrick Peterson,
Meanwhile, Campbell was one of five defensive tackles listed alongside J.J. Watt, Vince WIlfork, Aaron Donald, and Chris Jones.
"Though Campbell has had the benefit of a 17-year (and counting!) career, his numbers are truly quite remarkable. He's only one sack shy of passing Donald's career total, while his total plus-EPA ranks fourth among all players and first among interior defenders. Campbell has moved around a lot over his career, but he'd play the 3-technique for this team (that's the position he has played the most since NFL Next Gen Stats tracking data started in 2017)," ESPN said.
Simply put, Campbell and Ramsey have each been two of the best players at their respective positions in the entire NFL over the last 25 years. They deserve this recognition, and there is an even an argument to make for Ramsey to be listed above some of the corners ahead of him.
That is what makes the 2017 Jaguars so special. Even if it was only for a fleeting moment, the Jaguars once had a defense anchored by two potential future Pro Football Hall of Famers. That is still a special thing for Duval.
