Grading the Jaguars' Re-Signing of Dennis Gardeck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars brought Dennis Gardeck back into the fold on Monday, continuing a trend of retaining key pieces.

So, what grade do we give the Jaguars for re-signing Gardeck? We break it down below.

Pros

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) warms up during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had questions about three important parts of their defense entering the week: the cornerback room, the linebacker group and the pass-rush. By re-signing Gardeck on the same day the Jaguars also gave Montaric Brown an extension, the Jaguars were able to answer a number of these questions to at least some extent.

With Gardeck now added back to the mix, the Jaguars have gone from needs at both off-ball linebacker and strong side linebacker between him and Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars still need to figure out life after Lloyd if he does indeed leave in free agency as expected, but by bringing Gardeck back for next season the Jaguars have made sure that is the only question at linebacker.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Then there is the pass-rush department. Gardeck was a quality edge rush option for the Jaguars last season, once they began to lean on him more and more entering the second half of the season. Gardeck's ability to rush off the edge allowed the Jaguars to move Travon Walker inside at times, which maximized the Jaguars' pass-rush as a whole.

The Jaguars were at their best on defense last season when Gardeck was playing a big role. Bringing him back should come with the expectation that he could be even better this year as he gets another year removed from his 2024 injury.

Cons

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) jukes against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the contract details are still to be determined here, there is nothing that really stands out as a negative when it comes to bringing Gardeck back. We identified him as one of the two free agents the Jaguars must retain, and the fact they were able to do that with ease is a good thing. With that in mind, the Jaguars can not accept this as their only move for the pass-rush. They have to keep adding here.

Grade

This was a solid move by the Jaguars, and one we have been calling for. It is hard to go much higher with the grade because of the scale of Gardeck and his role on the defense, but this was another move that simply made a lot of sense for the Jaguars' front office to figure out over the last few days.