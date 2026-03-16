3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Free agency is officially a week old, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are early in their process of building the 2026 team.

The Jaguars already added one potential starter in their lone free agent signing Chris Rodriguez Jr., but there are more options out there if they are seeking them. Here are three free agents who could still start for Liam Coen's squad.

DL Calais Campbell

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have not made many external additions in free agency so far, so the defensive line joins every single position group outside of running back: no new faces. The defensive line was far from an issue for the Jaguars last season as it led the way to the NFL's top run defense, but the unit could have and should have done more to disrupt the passer.

Calais Campbell could step in and start for the Jaguars at defensive tackle, if not play a major role alongside both DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead. There has been so much "will they or won't they" about Campbell and the Jaguars in past years that people likely tire of it being mentioned as an outcome, but it would truly make sense for this Jaguars team.

LB Bobby Okereke

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Like Campbell, former New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke is another guy we have mentioned a good bit of throughout the last few weeks. And while there has yet to be anything that actually connects the Jaguars to the veteran linebacker, we will continue to believe he makes sense as a stop-gap to replace Devin Lloyd.

Okereke presents a similar skill-set to Lloyd thanks to his ability as a blitzer, and he would also not impact the Jaguars in the compensaroy pick formuylar due to the fact that he was released. He should be fairly cheap at this rate, too.

Greg Dortch

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch (4) runs in for a touchdown after a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, we are not saying the Jaguars should sign Greg Dortch to be a starting wide receiver -- though they do need wide receiver depth he could help with. Instead, we believe he makes the most sense as a kick returner, a spot the Jaguars could have a big hole at if they plan on seriously expanding Bhayshul Tuten's role.

If Tuten is RB1, or at least somewhat adjacent to such a status, it stands to reason the Jaguars would want a different player returning kicks with LeQuint Allen Jr. Dortch has a long history as a kick returner and was fairly effective in that role last season. He also has connections with Jaguars quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple.