BREAKING: Jaguars Unveil Full Preseason Schedule
Aaron Rodgers hasn’t officially joined the Steelers, despite widespread speculation that he’ll eventually sign with the club. But if he does finally arrive in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville will be the first team to see him in Steelers colors during the preseason.
The Steelers’ trip to EverBank Stadium on Aug. 9 kicks off Jacksonville’s preseason schedule, announced by the team Thursday. It also provides fans with their first opportunity to see Travis Hunter in an organized Jaguars game, and Liam Coen’s coaching staff its first chance to familiarize itself with gameday operations at Jacksonville’s home facility. The full schedule:
That first game is important because Jacksonville won’t play another home game until the regular-season opener, nearly a month later on Sept. 7 against Carolina. AFC teams this season are scheduled to play just one preseason home game while receiving nine regular-season home contests. NFC teams this season get two preseason home games with eight regular-season dates at home.
In addition to the Steelers (Saturday, Aug. 9; 7 p.m. ET), the Jaguars travel to New Orleans (Sunday, Aug. 17; 1 p.m. ET). That contest also is important because it’s the team’s first opportunity to acclimate itself to both the day and time scheduled for most of Jacksonville’s regular-season games. At least 10 of 17 Jaguars games in 2025 are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
The Saints also are an interesting opponent not only because they also have a rookie head coach, but they’re also a team looking for a new quarterback. This marks their first season without Derek Carr, who unexpectedly announced his retirement earlier this month. Kellen Moore and the Saints are expected to use that Jaguars game to showcase second-round selection Tyler Shough, who will battle Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting role.
The preseason finale at Miami (Saturday, Aug. 30; 7 p.m. ET) is Jacksonville’s dress rehearsal. Coen announced earlier this week that he and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already have agreed to meet for joint practices in the days leading up to the game. Those practices will take place at the Dolphins’ facility, the Baptist Health Training Complex, in Miami Gardens.
The NFL allows clubs no more than four joint practices each preseason. If the Jaguars practice against either Pittsburgh in Jacksonville, or in New Orleans – the Saints are returning to their Metairie, La., headquarters after traveling to Irvine, Calif., for camp last year -- those joint sessions figure to be brutally hot.
