How 2 UDFAs Are Sparking Jaguars' Rookie Class

Coming off the bye week, the Jacksonville Jaguars were struggling to generate violence and aggression at the quarterback position with one of the league's lowest sack percentages. They needed a boost.

That boost came from the Jaguars' youth. With younger players stepping up for Jacksonville, the defense has been reenergized, consistently making plays, forcing turnovers, pressing the quarterback, and finishing strong. This has helped a unit get back on track after struggling before and after the bye week, and it's time to recognize the heroes of the Jaguars' rookie class, both of whom went undrafted in April.

Danny Striggow, B.J. Green II are thriving for the Jaguars

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) celebrates an interception by teammate against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

When general manager James Gladstone neglected to draft a single defensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans questioned the decision. I did as well, believing that the depth at edge rusher and the interior required an infusion of youth, not realizing that several months later, two undrafted rookies, Danny Striggow and B.J. Green II, made me eat my words.

The flashes were there during the preseason, displaying cornering ability, urgency, violence, and power in the trenches against the run. While everyone, including yours truly, glossed over the likes of two-way sensation Travis Hunter, running backs Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr., among others, the development of Striggow and Green was taking shape. Following the Week 8 bye, the two undrafted free agents from North Carolina and Colorado, respectively, began getting dressed for Sundays.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two undrafted rookies have been a bolt of energy for the Jaguars defensive line, providing depth and roster control for the coming seasons. They are not world beaters, but outright quality players who have provided an adequate rotation along the defensive front, bestowing the size, power, and enough quickness to line up across the formation if asked upon.

"Danny, B.J., it's the epitome of what you want your team to be, is guys earning the right through via special teams, playing their asses off on special teams, doing their job in practice, doing their job every day, earning the opportunities on special teams, playing well, and then an earning opportunity to impact the game on Sundays on offense or defense," head coach Liam Coen said earlier last month. "That's it. That's what it should be."

The Jaguars' rookie class is not a total dud, but it was underwater for a little bit. Injuries have ravaged the group, including Hunter's knee injury, so there should be plenty of leeway and patience with Gladstone's first draft class. However, nailing two undrafted free agent contributors bolsters the depth of an important area of the defense.

In other words, Striggow and Green saved this rookie group and established themselves as depth pieces for the 2026 season, at least. Bravo, Mr. Gladstone, for instilling confidence in your ability in the public once more.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) waves to fans after the win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

