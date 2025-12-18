Super Bowl Champion Bill Cowher Has High Praise For Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The rise of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been steady, and there is nobody who can deny how far the franchise has come under new head coach Liam Coen already.

But for former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Cowher, the source of the Jaguars' rapid turnaround under Coen and his staff is clear: quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is playing the best football of his career.

Cowher Sings Lawrence's Praises

Speaking on CBS Sports after Lawrence had a career day against the New York Jets, Cowher detailed why Lawrence has grown so much in the franchise quarterback role ever since Coen was hired last year.

"You know, I you know, I think for the first time, Trevor Lawrence to me, just listening to him, he feels like the leader of that football team," Cowher said. "I feel like there's been a lot of questions around him ... and all the different coaches have come and gone. Liam Coen has also allowed him to take ownership over this football team, that being Trevor Lawrence ."

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher walks around the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Lawrence is in the middle of arguably the best streak he has ever had. He has not turned the ball over in three weeks, and just scored six touchdowns against a Jets defense that has hardly allowed such production to every top quarterback they have played this season.

Instead, it is clear just how big of a step Lawrence has taken. This does not feel like a mirage or a sudden spike. Instead, it even feels like Super Bowl-winning coaches are taking notice that this might just be who Trevor Lawrence is right now.

Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Bill Cowher arrives on the red carpet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hallof Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So I look at him right now, the confidence with which he's playing and the confidence with which he sounds, because you listen to his press conferences right now," Cowher said. "It's almost about like, well, I can do this, or I can do that. He knows where they're at. He feels very comfortable with who he is and the skin he's in. And I tell you what, it's all of a sudden, you can see it starting to kind of penetrate around him."

"It's starting to bleed down into the rest of this football team. He's got a very balanced football team right now. So I mean, that kid right now has grown up before our eyes. I know it takes some people sometimes a long time. Liam Coen has had a tremendous impact on him."

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former head coach Bill Cowher stands beside his bust during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Cowher was recognized for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

