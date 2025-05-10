Several Jaguars Set to Be Amongst Best 2026 Free Agents
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a busy 2025 offseason under their new regime, and 2026 could be even busier.
After a year in which the Jaguars did not retain a single one of their internal free agents, it remains to be seen if that will change in 2026 when the Jaguars have some long-time veterans and high-profile names set to hit the market.
According to Pro Football Focus, three of those names are among the best players set to be free agents at their position: linebacker Devin Lloyd, safety Andrew Wingard, and running back Travis Etienne.
It perhaps makes complete sense that the Jaguars stocked up on players at each position, taking two linebackers (Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod), two safeties (Caleb Ransaw, Rayuan Lane III), and two running backs (Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen).
The Jaguars seem to be prepared for any scenario when it comes to each veteran, whether that means keeping them on new deals or moving toward a new development plan for a different player.
The two biggest names on this list are Lloyd and Etienne, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022. Etienne had his fifth-year option picked up by the last regime and will play on it this season, while the Jaguars declined Lloyd's fifth-year option earlier this month.
"We’ve just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We’re excited about him, a guy that we see we can do some things with. Like, we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience, so some of those conversations will be open and honest, and communicated," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the start of the offseason program.
As for Etienne, the Jaguars seemed all-in on adding running backs this offseason. Ashton Jeanty almost certainly would have been the pick at No. 5 if the Jaguars did not trade up for Travis Hunter, while Coen was also pushing for the selection of UCF running back RJ Harvey at No. 70 before he went off the board before their pick.
Time will tell how each free agent scenario plays out, but the Jaguars certainly have plenty of time to consider all options.
