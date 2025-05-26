Will Devin Lloyd Have a Big Season in Contract Year?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to recapture some of their 2022 magic this season under first-year head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. There are unknowns with this roster ahead of the 2025 season, making the preview to the year a combination of hope and optimism amongst fans.
One of the biggest components to the Jaguars success in 2025 is their defense, which was among the worst in the NFL in 2024. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will be installing a multiple base defense that should be aggressive, yet disciplined and tough, a key reason why the Green Bay Packers, his former team, has sustained defensive consistency in the last couple of years.
Campanile will be charged with returning Jacksonville's defense to respectable levels. However, one player in a contract year will play a key role in its success: linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Lloyd has enjoyed the last three years of being a key figure on the Jaguars' second level. Unfortunately, inconsistencies in the last season and a half have led to the team declining his fifth-year club option, leading to his 2025 campaign to possibly be his last in the franchise colors. How can he improve on this and earn a major payday?
There is little question to Lloyd's production with 355 career tackles. It's the lack of big plays and discipline from a talented former first-rounder that makes him a disappointment to this point. He must work on playing with a more keen ability in coverage while decreasing the number of missed tackles and overpursued plays he has made in the past.
If Lloyd improves here, this could spell a big season for the former Utah standout. The Jaguars need playmakers on defense and have added them on all three levels this offseason, improving the depth in most areas of need. Lloyd having a strong campaign could help Campanile's defense immensely and he should end up with one.
Jacksonville needs consistency and better plays from their defense after last season. They have the talent to be a very good unit and Lloyd should be in that group of talented players. He could be set for a career year under a more disciplined Campanile, earning him a payday that puts him in the $15 million to $20 million average annual value range.
Whether that is in Jacksonville or elsewhere remains to be seen. However, Lloyd is a top candidate on the roster to have a big season on a contract year.
