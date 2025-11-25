Jaguars' Devin Lloyd's Latest Performance Gives Him Unique Distinction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has been one of the bright spots of the Jaguars' defense all season, and his latest performance was one of his best.

The Jaguars landed quite a bit of pressure on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the 27-24 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals. This led to six sacks and one of the best performances from the Jaguars ' front in some time, and Lloyd and his 1.5 sacks were a big part of it,

Inside Lloyd's performance was actually a historic feat that few other inside linebackers have ever accomplished: quarterback hits.

Lloyd's History

Lloyd collected five quarterback hits against the Cardinals, a staggering number for any defender let alone an off-ball linebacker like Lloyd. And while Lloyd does play a key role as a blitzer in Anthony Campanile's scheme, it is still incredibly difficult for any linebacker to impact the passing game while not rushing off the edge full time.

According to Pro Football Reference, Lloyd is one of just four linebackers who has ever recorded five quarterback hits in a game ... ever -- joining WIll Witherspoon, Mario Haggan, and Bart Scott. Simply put, it was one of the most impactful pass-rushing games a linebacker has ever had.

“It's really hard. I thought Devin played extremely fast violent in the game, had the one, obviously sack where he ended up—unfortunately, we just got to come off him a little bit there at the end. But for an off-the-ball backer to be able to cover some of the screens and some of the stuff underneath but also be effective within the pressures in the games," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Lloyd's production on Monday.

"He's quick, you know how big he is and athletic, so he's good when you can get him going on some of the pressures and matchups on running backs is hard. So was pleased with Devin's performance yesterday as well.

Lloyd's five quarterback hits were the most in a single game by any Jaguars player since DE Calais Campbell also had five in Week 3 of 2019. Lloyd finished the game with a career-high 1.5 sacks.

Simply put, Lloyd continues to stack strong performances for a Jaguars defense that missed him for several weeks earlier in the season. Now, we are seeing the impact his presence truly makes in the middle of their defense.

