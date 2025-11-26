What Liam Coen Said About The Newfound Jaguars Pass Rush

The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their second win in a row on Sunday to begin a new winning streak after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, and have now won three of their last four games with an improvement in the postseason standings with six games to go in the regular season.

Head coach Liam Coen has started to find the identity of his program, showcasing a lethal run game with sufficient quarterback play, and much-improved defensive play in one specific area: pass rush. The Jaguars are finding ways to get to the quarterback, pressuring the Cardinals a league-wide high of 24 times in Week 12 while tallying six sacks, the most in a game for the team since 2023.

Coen spoke on Monday on how his defense found ways to get to the quarterback for the second week in a row.

Coen on the pass rush

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) attempts to sack Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For much of the season, the Jaguars were struggling to sack the quarterback, landing amongst the league's worst in fewest sacks this year. However, that number has trended upward since the bye week and especially in the past two weeks, with nine total sacks. Josh Hines-Allen has played a key role as with numerous pressures and sacks, as he finds a way to get home.

Coen explained Monday that there has been an advantage with moving Hines-Allen around the formation to create different matchups, and Jacksonville has reaped the benefits, as had defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars defenders Arik Armstead (91) and Dawuane Smoot (98) close in at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we obviously affected the quarterback more. We had six sacks, the most since 2023, 15 QB hits. Five guys had sacks," Coen said. "So, I do think that continuing to try to be creative about getting our guys matchups, it's no different than what you're trying to do on offense or in special teams when it comes to trying to put your best players in positions to be successful in matchups that you think are favorable in your way."

Coen believes that the defense has taken a step forward with great effort from both a schematic, effort, and execution perspective. Linebacker Devin Lloyd's return to the lineup in recent weeks has stunted the pass rush improvements, as the off-ball defender is playing at a high level once again.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II (86) rushes for yards as Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) combine to make the tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd had five quarterback hits and six pressures, whether it was as a blitzer, rusher, or spying the quarterback. Coen acknowledged how hard it is for an off-ball defender to secure those types of numbers, but was pleased with his display of excellence against the Cardinals.

"I thought Devin played extremely fast, violent in the game, had the one, obviously, sack where he ended up—unfortunately, we just got to come off him a little bit there at the end," Coen explained. "But for an off-the-ball backer to be able to cover some of the screens and some of the stuff underneath but also be effective within the pressures in the games. He's quick, you know how big he is and athletic, so he's good when you can get him going on some of the pressures and matchups on running backs is hard."

