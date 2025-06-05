Jaguars Draft Review: Jack Kiser Brings Depth and Experience
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to have a drastically improved defense in 2025 under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Under Ryan Nielsen, the Jaguars finished the 2024 season with the second-worst defense in yards allowed per game as several key players on all three levels of the defense underwhelmed. This offseason saw the Jaguars had veteran and young depth across the board, broadening the competition at key positions and strengthening others through free agency and the NFL Draft.
One key area, linebacker, saw inconsistencies and an injury bug throughout the season. With Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in the final year of their contracts, general manager James Gladstone drafted Notre Dame's Jack Kiser to secure a potential future piece to his defense.
Kiser is what Gladstone said they were looking for in their new players: ones with toughness, play physical, and are intangibly rich. He is one of the Fighting Irish's great linebackers, though not to the extent of Manti Te'o, having started nearly 70 games during his six years in South Bend. Kiser should provide some quality depth and special team's ability early in his career as he begins his NFL transition.
When watching Kiser pre-draft, there was plenty to like. I enjoyed how competitive he was on a down-to-down basis and that appreciation only grew as I went through his film once more. He offers a strong work ethic and an unwavering motor that is left in the 'on' position on every play, which can coincide with his ability on special teams where he saw just under 1000 snaps for his career.
On defense, Kiser takes good angles to the ball carrier and will square-up and wrap-up well, but offers limited margin for error due to his lack of length. Still, he remains a disciplined tackler overall. and isn't afraid to get down and dirty in traffic. He does well to sift through the mud and has the lateral agility to manage here, showcasing gap and run fit integrity in the process.
Kiser occasionally attacked the quarterback and showcase quality vertical speed downhill to attack blockers on their outside shoulder and has done so from depth. He will attack these blockers with relentless aggression that exhibits yet another example of his motor.
I do appreciate Kiser's willingness in coverage. He doesn't have outstanding fluidity nor is he anywhere close to being an elite athlete but he does offer value in spot zone drops in the hook and curl holes while having the ability to match with opposing running backs and tight ends in transition. There have been instances in his career where he has made plays on the football at the catch point, if you're looking for some value here.
Kiser does bring some concerns such as hip tightness, arm length and overall stature. He has a well-built, filled out frame but lacks the power at the point of attack to anchor or to spill runs in the backfield. There are times when he bites hard on play fakes and misdirection and puts himself out of position on the play, and on top of that, Kiser is an older prospect with him being 25-years old as a rookie.
The Jaguars will have chances of putting Kiser in a place to succeed early on as a rookie. There is value to his ability on special teams and that is where he will likely shine with some potential spot starts sprinkled in during the season, especially if the linebacker room becomes thin on talent due to injuries. I wrote about Kiser's possibility of starting as a rookie and believe these are the circumstances to getting there.
There is a possibility that Kiser will start at MIKE linebacker for Jacksonville at some point. He has the capabilities to be a sufficient starter at the next level and the defensive front should allow him less margins for error as a tackler and in run fits with his stature and play strength concerns.
