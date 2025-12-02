This Standout Rookie Exemplifies Jacksonville Jaguars' New Culture

There's no doubt that new general manager James Gladstone has been a resounding success for the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. He's been a huge part of this team's 8-4 start to the 2025 NFL season. They're now in a prime position to make a push for the playoffs and possibly even win the AFC South, largely due to the moves he made to improve this roster.



Most recently, Gladstone traded for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders just before the deadline. He saw a hole on this team and quickly worked to fill it, and Meyers has been a revelation for this Jaguars offense, totaling 18 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns in four games and two starts so far. Despite several indisputably successful acquisitions for Jacksonville, Gladstone's first draft class has been a much-maligned part of his young tenure.



LeQuint Allen Jr. is the perfect Jaguar



It's only natural that fans have been a bit disappointed by James Gladstone's first draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After all, they've already lost his first-round pick, Travis Hunter Jr., to a season-ending knee injury. He went down before he could find a rhythm on either side of the ball, adding insult to injury with the massive price that Gladstone paid to trade up for the number two selection in order to grab the former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star.



Gladstone's third-round pick, Caleb Ransaw, was lost for the year before the campaign even began. Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod, and Jonah Monheim have barely seen the field. However, Bhayshul Tuten, Wyatt Milum, and LeQuint Allen Jr. have all been impactful pieces in their first season, with the last turning out to be an absolute gem of a seventh-round selection.

His box score numbers might not pop off the board, but he routinely makes huge plays, such as his forced fumble against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how his rookie running back is exactly the type of talent the Jaguars want:



"The play that he made was fantastic. It was a great challenge from those guys up top... But LeQuint, you're right, he exemplifies so much of what being a Jaguar is and what it means. He actually just popped by our staff meeting just now and was in there for a few minutes. The guy loves football, he loves to compete, he loves his teammates. He'll do anything for these guys. And I think that shows in the way that he plays. His effort, everybody sees it, and it helps continue to elevate the standard of what effort actually means and playing through the echo of the whistle actually means.”

