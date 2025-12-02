The Kind of Player the Jaguars Want on Their Roster

Through 13 weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 8-4. As poorly as this franchise has performed since its relatively recent inception, it's not like this team hasn't seen success. They had a winning season just two years ago and even got a victory in the playoffs in the 2022 campaign. They were at 8-4 with Doug Pederson in 2023, too.



Then, the Jaguars proceeded to drop four of their last five games and fall out of the playoff picture. Jacksonville is looking to prove that this year will be different. They've looked drastically distinct so far with Liam Coen at the helm. If they can continue playing the way they have, they not only have a chance to earn a Wild Card spot again but could even climb to the top of the AFC South. While Coen's impact on this team has been undeniable, this roster is much improved as well.



From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, executive vice president of football operations, talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Jaguars are looking for



Head coach wasn't the only change the Jacksonville Jaguars made ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They've gotten to where they are largely behind the strength of their new roster additions, brought in by another new piece for this franchise: General Manager James Gladstone.



In his first year at the reins, Gladstone has made some undeniably smashing moves. Some of his acquisitions have fallen flat, such as Dyami Brown, Khalen Saunders, who was cut midseason, and Travis Hunter Jr., who went down with a season-ending injury before he could really find a groove on either side of the ball.

However, several of Gladstone's additions have been among the top players on this team, including Jourdan Lewis, Robert Hainsey, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jakobi Meyers. Head Coach Liam Coen gave some insight into what the Jaguars are looking for to flesh out their roster under this new regime:



How about Jakobi Meyers?



- ZERO drops

- 85.7% Catch %

- 61.3 YPG for the #Jaguars

- Led team in yards 3 of 4 games

pic.twitter.com/4XBGWMNdRw — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 1, 2025

"Can he play ball? Does he understand football? Does the game make sense? Football feel and athletic traits are different in my opinion. This is not a developmental league. It's not. You’ve got to go win now, and you’ve got to go put your best foot forward now. You don't have time to go and say that the coaches are just going to go develop these guys.

So that is part of the process. We do need to continue to work through and develop as many players as we can. That is our jobs. But when you got players that football makes sense to them, and you can go and rep something one or two times and they’ve got it, and you don't see repeated mistakes maybe being made, that's something we definitely look for.”

