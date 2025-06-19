Jaguars' Offensive Line Coach Evaluates Anton Harrison
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison has a lot of eyes on his 2025 performance -- especially those of new offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett.
Sarrett is set to guide Harrison and the rest of the Jaguars' offensive line in 2025, but how exactly does he feel about the team's 2023 first-round pick and two-year starter?
"Anton's one of the most athletic tackles I've probably been around, you know, and he's a strong kid and all that," Sarrett told Jaguars On SI at the end of OTAs.
"He just needs continue to work on his consistency in his play. You know, there'll be so much flash in his play. You're just like, oh, wow, he can really do this, like stuff if you watch people on tape, you're like, y'all, there's no way I let a guy watch this. He's unbelievable. But then he'll have, like, a little, maybe a low play, and you're just like, ah, just don't do that."
This has seemingly been the book on Harrison since the new Jaguars' staff came in. They see his terrific talent and know he has a high ceiling, but they simply want to see him develop consistency in his game that was missing in 2024.
But don't take for meaning the Jaguars don't have high hopes for Harrison. As Sarrett noted, Harrison has been working hard to overcome his previous issues.
"Because, you know, you want to see that flash play all the time. So that's the big thing with him right now. And he has got better with it. He knows it. He sees it. He sees it on tape. We showed it to him, and he's working hard to fix that," Sarrett said.
This is similar to what Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said about Harrison in past weeks, with Coen pointing out the same high-and-low play Harrison has brought, while also acknowledging where he thrives and where he can help the Jaguars.
“I think obviously the footwork, the athleticism, the ability to pass-pro on an edge. When Anton wants to go, he can go," Coen said.
"Just consistently doing it on a day-in, day-out basis. Smart, he understands the ‘why’ of what we’re trying to get accomplished. As much as he can continue to rise going into year three as a first-round pick, to take a huge step this year and be a lockdown tackle for us.”
Harrison appears set to battle free agent addition Chuma Edoga for the right tackle spot over the course of training camp, though his potential could be what helps him win the role.
