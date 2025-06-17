Is Right Tackle An Issue for the Jaguars?
A quality offensive line is a critical piece to success for each respective franchise in the NFL. The trenches are where games are won every Sunday during the fall and a good offense can't succeed without sustainable play at all five spots across the offensive line, whether it's as a run blocker or in pass protection.
The Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line has come into question in the last couple of seasons. Inconsistencies on all fronts after led to such messes on the offensive side of the ball and it has done very little favors for their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
General manager James Gladstone did make several additions to the offensive line in free agency with signees center Robert Hainsey and guard Patrick Mekari, depth players Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson, and rookie Wyatt Milum. However, no new additions were made at right tackle to compete with former 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison.
Harrison enters a critical third season in Jacksonville. His play has been inconsistent over the last two seasons as the starting right tackle but has made progress with each season with his play in certain areas, including as a run blocker.
Head coach Liam Coen said this past week at mandatory minicamp that Harrison is working to keep the momentum he has had in practice on a consistent basis, to challenge himself in hopes of taking a big step in his third season.
"I think obviously the footwork, the athleticism, the ability to pass-pro on an edge. When Anton wants to go, he can go," Coen said. "Just consistently doing it on a day-in, day-out basis."
" (He is) smart, he understands the ‘why’ of what we’re trying to get accomplished. As much as he can continue to rise going into year three as a first-round pick, to take a huge step this year and be a lockdown tackle for us," Coen continued.
As Coen said, the synopsis of Harrison's development is competing and maintaining focus on a snap-to-snap, daily basis. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout tackle is a gifted pass blocker but coming from a college offense that did not require much in the form of run blocking, the growth takes time but to say there could be an issue at right tackle would be nonsense, for now.
Again, the biggest area Harrison has to improve on his playing with more drive and discipline in the run game. He has the frame to be a quality player here but it won't matter if he fails to improve here in Year 3. Sure, he had some shortcomings in pass protection but in Coen's offense, the blocking schemes and protections favor much more to Harrison than the previous offense did.
For now, there is some unknown at right tackle but it is not an issue at this time. It is up to Harrison to become the franchise right tackle the Jaguars drafted him to be two seasons ago.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about right tackle.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.