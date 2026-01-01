How Jaguars' Liam Coen is Preparing for the Stakes of Titans Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are just days away from yet another massive game.
While the Jaguars have already secured a playoff spot, the franchise still has to topple the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 to clinch the AFC South -- and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is embracing the high stakes.
Coen and the Jaguars have done a great job of focusing on a week-to-week basis, but the message this week is simple: the stakes have been raised. This can't be treated like just another week, because it simply is not one.
“Yeah, we’ve definitely mentioned what’s at stake this game for sure. Again, the message to the players was going 1-0 this week. 1-0 this week, and yeah, there’s a hat and a t-shirt that comes along with that but at the end of the day, this is about going 1-0 against a team that is going to be extremely ready to play, physical," Coen said.
"It was a back-and-forth kind of gritty game the last time we played in Tennessee and we do have more football left, but that’s not what the focus and mentality is right now.”
The Jaguars have had a terrific turnaround under Coen in 2025, going from four wins a year ago to three times that number in 2025 with a week still to go. But for the Jaguars to truly maximize their window, they will need to take down the Titans this week and guarantee a playoff game at EverBank Stadium.
To Coen and the Jaguars' credit, they have done all of this with a young roster who knows nothing else other than simply going out there and playing. And that is what Coen is exactly looking for when it comes to this week's game against the Titans.
“Yeah, it can sometimes almost help where you’re a little bit, I don’t want to say naïve to what’s going on but again, you’re really focused on the daily, hourly, game-by-game improvement. That’s all we can really focus on right now," Coen said.
"That’s been the message, is ‘Hey, let’s get our best, effort, mindset, execution, preparation, all of that, this week to go 1-0.’ And it’s a division opponent, a team that obviously doesn’t probably like us too much and that’s just the way it goes in division, that’s just the way those games go. And you’re excited about these opportunities to play meaningful games in January and December.”
