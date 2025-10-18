Jaguars Defensive Line Ranking Revealed
One team that has been a surprise this season in the National Football League has been the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming into the season, the Jaguras had a lot of new pieces. They brought in new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone. Those two got straight to work on how they were going to make this team better in their first season in Jacksonville. So far, they have the Jaguars at 4-2 going into Week 7.
They are off to a great start for a team with a lot of new pieces. A huge reason for this great start has been the Jaguars' defense. They have been way better than they were a season ago. The defense has been making a lot of noise this season and they are looking to improve as the season goes on. They will have the challenge of facing a great offense in Week 7, in the Los Angeles Rams. This team knows the Rams very well.
PFF Defensive line Ranking for Jaguars
PFF recently came out with defensive line rankings and they had the Jaguars moving up one spot from last week. Going into Week 7, they are sitting at No. 22 in these rankings with a grade of 62.1. Their top-rated player is Josh Hines-Allen, who is having a great season. He is looking to continue that this Sunday in London.
"It isn't. It has an elite player in Josh Hines-Allen and then a very good one in Travon Walker, but it has been the weakest of the Jaguars' three position groups on defense," said our Jacksonville Jaguars beat writer, John Shipley."
"Walker is banged up right now, which is playing a critical role in their lack of pressure, but their backups at DE and their entire IDL crew have yet to make a big impact this season. Stop Hines-Allen and Walker, and you will stop the Jaguars' defense. That is simply how it has been for years now, and it is not changing soon."
The Jaguars will look to be better up front on the defensive line. They are looking for another player to help Hines-Allen get after the quarterback. If they can do that, they will be a better team overall. It will make this team hard to beat. They will continue improving, and they still have time to make the adjustments they need to become a top defense in the league.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about these three DL.
Please let us know your thoughts on these 3 DL when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.