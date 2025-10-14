One Former Jaguar Could Be the Perfect Trade Deadline Target
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tbe Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market since January when their new leadership group of James Gladstone, Liam Coen and Tony Boselli officially formed. Now. the question is if this will continue ahead of next month's trade deadline.
New faces like Tim Patrick, Greg Newsome and Khalen Saunders have joined the franchise as a result of trades in recent months, while former players like Christian Kirk, Tyson Campbell, Tank Bigsby, Luke Fortner, and Fred Johnson have been sent elsewhere.
Considering the Jaguars have moved a few contracts around in recent weeks to create cap space, it is worth speculating the Jaguars might have big plans come next month's trade deadline. So, which players could be meaningful targets?
Pro Football Focus has one interesting fit for the Jaguars: Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and former Jaguars great Calais Campbell.
Appealing Target
"Even at 39, Campbell has still been an above-average player for the Cardinals this season. He’s on track for a 15th straight year with a 71.0-plus overall PFF grade, and has been a well-rounded addition for Arizona’s new-look defense. Campbell has generated 11 pressures while also producing a 70.0 PFF run-defense grade," PFF said.
The Cardinals’ promising start has taken a wayward turn for the worst, one that doesn’t seem especially salvageable. With Campbell at his age and on a one-year deal, shipping him away — particularly to pave the way for playing time for younger players — could be logical. Kansas City’s 28.8 run-defense grade by interior defenders is the lowest in the NFL, and a reunion in Jacksonville isn’t out of the question.
Campbell has been an effective pass-rusher this season, collecting three sacks and 13 pressures and a pressure rate of nearly 10%. For a Jaguars defensive line that has been inconsistent of terms of generating pressure next to Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, Campbell could be a boon for the entire unit if acquired.
Campbell made the Pro Bowl in every season he played in Jacksonville, totaling 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. In 2019, Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
After three years in Jacksonville, Campbell left the Jaguars as one of the most productive players in franchise history. In 48 career regular season games with them, his 31.5 sacks are the fourth-most in team history, a major feat considering his short tenure.
