Why Former All-Pro Makes Sense as a Jaguars Trade Target
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, there is no reason for the Jacksonville Jaguars to sit on their hands and watch it play out.
Sitting at 4-3 at the bye week, the Jaguars have been extremely aggressive when making trades to this point under the new regime of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
With the Jaguars having a chance at a win-now window, there is hardly reason to think their aggressiveness should change now.
As the days count down toward the trade deadline, it is worth examining which players are seen as fits and which aren't. And recently, one former All-Pro was named as such a fit.
Mark Andrews
In a ranking of the top trade candidates by ESPN, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was ranked at No. 6. The multiple time Pro Bowler was listed as a fit for the Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Buffalo Bills.
"The three-time Pro Bowler is a tried-and-true Raven, and Baltimore is still holding out faith that it can make a playoff run despite the 1-5 start," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said.
"But shipping pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers surprised many around the league, and the franchise seems open to at least evaluating the future of key veterans. Andrews is making $11 million in the final year of his deal, and tight end Isaiah Likely is also set to hit free agency, probably forcing the Ravens to make some sort of action at the position eventually."
With ascending tight end Brenton Strange on IR for at least two more games, the Jaguars badly need reinforcements at the tight end position. Andrews is not the balanced tight end the Jaguars have targeted in the past, but he has more receiving chops than backup tight ends Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.
"Andrews' play speed has declined, but he can still operate underneath, using his coverage awareness to make himself available to the QB. Plus, Andrews can be schemed on seams and wheel routes. He has 21 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns this season," ESPN;s Matt Bowen said.
