Day 3 Jaguars Selections That Will See Playing Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a young roster primed to put it together under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The 2025 NFL Draft was a sign of the direction the team wanted to go with their group of players, which has a mixture of franchise cornerstones at key positions and young talents that are poised to take a step this season.
One of the keys to the Jaguars' long-term possibilities of success is their development of the rookies from this year's draft class, which featured the blockbuster trade up for Travis Hunter. Most of their draft choices were players who participated in the Senior Bowl. Jacksonville's draft offers some intriguing players from the third day of the draft.
Let's take a look at three rookies from Day 3 of the draft that could be seeing significant playing time by the end of their first season.
Bhayshul Tuten, Running Back
This feels like a no-brainer choice. Tuten is the perfect fit in Coen's wide-zone blocking scheme that forces its runners to scan the line of scrimmage and attack creases with explosive traits. The former Virginia Tech standout features everything you want in that type of runner in this system.
With Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne entering critical seasons along with the latter's issues with injuries throughout his career, Tuten has a pathway to serious play time this year. He projects well as Jacksonville's future No. 1 tailback.
Jack Kiser, Linebacker
The Jaguars linebacker corps went through a bit of an injury bug with most of their starters having been injured at some point throughout this past season. With Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma in the final year of their rookie contracts, fourth-round player Kiser may be thrusted into the lineup sooner than later.
Kiser is likely to see plenty of time on the field as a potential core special-teams player. However, he is a tough and physical linebacker for his small stature and his value as a run defender could get him on the field if one of Muma, Lloyd, or Ventrell Miller were to go down.
LeQuint Allen, Running Back
Etienne is the pass-catcher of the Jaguars backfield for the time being and his value will be sufficient during the final year of his rookie contract. However, his potential replacement was drafted in the seventh-round by the way of Syracuse's Allen, a versatile tailback who could provide much more value in pass protection and as a receiver out of the backfield in the long-term.
Allen offers good vision, balance, and explosiveness for his size. There is a good possibility he and Tuten could be leading Jacksonville's backfield for years to come.
