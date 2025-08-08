Analyst Makes Bold Claim for Jaguars' Brenton Strange
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some new offensive weapons they'll need to become accustomed to. Out went Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, in came rookie phenom Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown. Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars' star first round pick from 2024, is also looking to continue his success in year two.
There's one name many people are overlooking, which is tight end Brenton Strange. Strange, Jacksonville's second round pick in 2023, showed what he could do last season. Engram's injuries limited him to nine games in 2024, leaving more opportunities for Strange. The former Penn State product didn't disappoint, catching 40 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
Strange's Breakout Potential
Once Engram was released, Strange was slotted in at the Jaguars' main tight end. This could be a sneaky good option for Trevor Lawrence to target, with most of the attention being placed on Hunter and Thomas. In their top AFC West players to watch in the preseason, Mike Renner of CBS Sports listed Strange as one of the names.
"Everyone knows about BTJ. Everyone knows about Travis Hunter. Not a lot of people know about Brenton Strange," Renner said. "I think he could play a big role in this offense. You look at what Liam Coen did last year in Tampa Bay and how much of that offense from midseason on went through Cade Otton? Injuries struck at wide receiver. Cade Otton went for over 100 yards in some games. That very easily could be Brenton Strange in this offense."
One interesting thing Renner went on to say is that Strange could be better than Engram in this offense. "I'm very excited for him to get his shot because I think he could be as good, if not better than Evan Engram was in that offense."
Going back to Renner's point about Otton, the Bucs' tight end had 59 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns last year. Injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin was no problem for Coen, who knew how to get his weapons the ball regardless. That's an extremely good sign for Strange, who could put up some solid numbers in year three with this new system.
Strange is definitely a name to watch for the Jaguars as the season goes on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Brenton Strange.
Please let us know your thoughts on Brenton Strange when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE