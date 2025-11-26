3 Things Jaguars Fans Should Be Grateful for This Thanksgiving

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-4 and currently in possession of the sixth seed in the AFC. They're tied with the fifth-place Los Angeles Chargers and are only conceding the spot due to their 4-2 conference record compared to LA's 6-2 mark. After the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, they're just a game behind Indy for the AFC South crown.



Fans might not be feeling too grateful for their team's performance last week, when they went down to the wire with the Arizona Cardinals, who were 3-7 going into the matchup. Trevor Lawrence gave away four turnovers, including a strip-sack that was caught and returned for a defensive touchdown, forcing the Jaguars to need overtime to eke out a three-point win.



Still, the process might not have been very pretty, but Jacksonville got a crucial victory to keep pace in a hotly contested AFC playoff race. Overall, the fans have plenty to be grateful for going into Thanksgiving this year.



Jaguars are in a great spot



Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gets his team up before the start to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Liam Coen's post-game speeches



Liam Coen has already surpassed all expectations in his first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, maybe not with Trevor Lawrence's development, but he's put his quarterback in a great position to succeed. Now, it's on T-Law to take advantage of his new coach's tutelage.



Aside from the inconsistency in the passing game, Coen has made strides with the Jags, establishing a new winning identity for this franchise. His post-game speeches are always a gem. After a win, they can get any fan fired up watching through their phone. After a loss, he always keeps his team well-adjusted and ready to turn the page towards the future.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Brenton Strange (85) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Brenton Strange's return



The Jaguars' offense hit a bit of a wall in the middle of the season, and a lot of it can be tied to Brenton Strange's departure against the Kansas City Chiefs. The third-year tight end injured his hip and quadriceps in the Monday Night Football upset win, and Jacksonville's attack wasn't the same with him on IR for the next five games.



He returned in the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Arizona Cardinals, reeling in five catches for 90 yards, re-establishing himself as a lethal downfield target for Lawrence. He'll be a vital component for this team's playoff push down the stretch and any success they might find in the postseason.



Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. Daniel Jones



For a while there, Daniel Jones was in the MVP conversation as the new quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. The seventh-year pro broke out under Shane Steichen, surrounded by an elite supporting cast and leading them to the top offense in the league. He's since crashed back down to Earth, though.



In his last three games, he's tallied seven turnovers and had three other fumbles that weren't recovered by the defense. The Colts have gone 1-2 in that span, including a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last game, when Jones went 2-for-6 passing for 13 yards on Indy's last two drives, failing to gain a single first down and allowing Patrick Mahomes to complete the comeback in overtime. Jones' incompetence has opened the door for the Jaguars to rip the AFC South division away from Indianapolis.

To see what else there is to be thankful for this season with the Jaguars, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.