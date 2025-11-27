3 Interesting Things Jaguars' Brenton Strange Said Before Titans Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange spoke from the locker room in Week 13, and we were there for it all.

On Offense's Rhythm

Strange: "Yeah, I think rhythm is very important for offense. Rhythm, momentum, anything that you can do to keep moving the ball down the field. It was important for me, because I feel like every time that I'm able to do, you know, just touch the ball early in the games, it just sets my mindset for the game to be aggressive, and that's in whatever I do, you know, pass game, run game, whatever it is. I'm just thankful that the coaches called it out and we executed it because, you know, everybody's got to execute for one person to get the ball."

Strange has said more than a few times this season that he feels like he plays better when he gets going early in the game. This might be something worth diving into, because he was involved very early on against the Arizona Cardinals and went on to have a great game.

On Offense Responding After Turnovers

Strange: "Resilient, man. You got to be resilient to play this game. And I think that's something very important, and I think that's something that we have done this offseason, is just continue to put emphasis on that and be a resilient team. I think the best teams are the most resilient. You know, you got to fight through adversity. There's going to be some adversity anytime you step on the football field. So I think we did a great job fighting back the whole entire game, and I'm proud of the team for that, because that's big."



The Jaguars' offense is No. 8 (!) in success rate over the last month, which suggests they are moving the ball efficiently. The turnovers have been their biggest enemy, and Strange makes a key point here that it is still impressive that the offense has bounced back in critical situations after the negative plays.

On Quintin Morris' Play

Strange: "It made me very excited, man, you know, just for him to get his opportunity and go out there and display that what he can do, because, you know, he's obviously more than capable. You guys see him tearing people up in the run game. And I love that stuff, you know, you guys always talk about, you know, run blocking and stuff like that. But when I see my guys go out there, whether it's Quintin, Johnny, Hunter, whoever it is, you know, go out there and they put somebody on the ground that just make me even more hyped up, because now it's like, I got to go do it now, you know? But, yeah, they've been doing a good job, and I'm just, I'm happy for for them."

Morris looks like a gem of a find by the Jaguars , and there could be reason for him to compete for the No. 2 tight end spot next season if he finishes the year on a high note. This is one worth watching.

