2 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Jaguars Win Over 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 3-1 in the 2025 NFL season. There was a belief that they would be a strong offensive squad after hiring Head Coach Liam Coen to lead a unit featuring some high-profile talent, including Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.
The offense has shown some encouraging growth, but the defense has really led the way for the Jaguars so far. If Jacksonville's attack can ever reach its full potential in Coen's system, this team could be truly dominant in every aspect of the game.
There are some clear areas of opportunity for the Jaguars to capitalize on moving forward. Penalties have been killer, and the passing game hasn't quite clicked the way they had hoped with a deep supporting cast for Lawrence. The offense did take some small steps forward against the San Francisco 49ers that suggest that it can fully realize its fantasy football promise at some point this season.
Jaguars' offense trending up
1. Zero drops
For the first time this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't register a single drop on offense. Coming into Week 4, they led the league in that arena. Clearly, this was a point of emphasis for the team in practice.
Trevor Lawrence finished with just 174 passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers, but completed 21-of-31 attempts and didn't commit any turnovers. Some of his interceptions this season have been directly caused by his wide receivers bobbling catchable balls into the possession of defenders. The more the Jaguars can limit their drops, the more confidence T-Law and this passing game will have in each game.
2. Hunter Long - three catches on three targets
Tight end Hunter Long had an incredibly efficient game for the Jaguars in Week 4. He caught all three of his targets, totaling 23 yards and a touchdown in the process. One of those receptions also gave Jacksonville the final first down it needed to run the clock out and put the game away.
Brenton Strange had six catches on seven targets for 45 yards, and Trevor Lawrence had another attempt to Johnny Mundt, too. T-Law has shown a penchant for throwing to his tight ends this season, and he's been especially effective rolling out and finding them on play-action passes. Strange will eventually be the recipient of one of these touchdown strikes that'll give him a truly explosive fantasy performance.
