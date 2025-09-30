Jaguar Report

2 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Jaguars Win Over 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the road upset in their 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, showing some encouraging fantasy prospects along the way.

Andy Quach

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 3-1 in the 2025 NFL season. There was a belief that they would be a strong offensive squad after hiring Head Coach Liam Coen to lead a unit featuring some high-profile talent, including Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.

The offense has shown some encouraging growth, but the defense has really led the way for the Jaguars so far. If Jacksonville's attack can ever reach its full potential in Coen's system, this team could be truly dominant in every aspect of the game.

There are some clear areas of opportunity for the Jaguars to capitalize on moving forward. Penalties have been killer, and the passing game hasn't quite clicked the way they had hoped with a deep supporting cast for Lawrence. The offense did take some small steps forward against the San Francisco 49ers that suggest that it can fully realize its fantasy football promise at some point this season.

Jaguars' offense trending up

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Trevor Lawrence
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a play during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

1. Zero drops

For the first time this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't register a single drop on offense. Coming into Week 4, they led the league in that arena. Clearly, this was a point of emphasis for the team in practice.

Trevor Lawrence finished with just 174 passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers, but completed 21-of-31 attempts and didn't commit any turnovers. Some of his interceptions this season have been directly caused by his wide receivers bobbling catchable balls into the possession of defenders. The more the Jaguars can limit their drops, the more confidence T-Law and this passing game will have in each game.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, San Francisco 49ers, Hunter Long
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) catches a touchdown pass as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Junior Bergen (86) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2. Hunter Long - three catches on three targets

Tight end Hunter Long had an incredibly efficient game for the Jaguars in Week 4. He caught all three of his targets, totaling 23 yards and a touchdown in the process. One of those receptions also gave Jacksonville the final first down it needed to run the clock out and put the game away.

Brenton Strange had six catches on seven targets for 45 yards, and Trevor Lawrence had another attempt to Johnny Mundt, too. T-Law has shown a penchant for throwing to his tight ends this season, and he's been especially effective rolling out and finding them on play-action passes. Strange will eventually be the recipient of one of these touchdown strikes that'll give him a truly explosive fantasy performance.

Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with all our key fantasy stats after every Jaguars game.

Talk to us on Facebook about these numbers for Jacksonville against San Francisco, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.