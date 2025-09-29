Jaguars Star Turns Corner in Week 4 Win Over 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars squeezed out a narrow 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers, pulling off a road upset over a prospective playoff team. This victory moved them to 3-1 on the 2025 NFL season. On the same day, the Indianapolis Colts fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-20, with upstart quarterback Daniel Jones showing some preexisting warts that he had started to bury this year, tossing two interceptions while under fire from a fierce pass rush.
The Jaguars are now tied at the top of the AFC South and have a ton of momentum behind them after notching two straight high-profile wins. They'll need all of the goodwill they can get before their next clash, hosting the surging Kansas City Chiefs after an inspiring 37-20 beatdown on the Baltimore Ravens.
It's clear that Jacksonville will need to be firing on all cylinders if it wants to topple a modern dynasty in next week's Monday Night Football feature. They'll need their stars to step up to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and Co., including second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Can Brian Thomas Jr. keep ascending?
Brian Thomas Jr. had about as rough a three-game start to the 2025 NFL season as anyone could have imagined. In his first three weeks, he totaled just seven catches for 115 yards, never finding the end zone as a receiver, although he did take one to the house on a designed run.
He was under an intense spotlight in Week 4, matched up with a stingy San Francisco 49ers secondary. He didn't have an explosive outing by any means, but he did take some encouraging strides in the right direction. He finished with five catches for 49 yards on seven targets, adding a rush for another seven yards.
He could have had six receptions if he had been able to get two feet down on one of his attempts, but most importantly, he didn't have any drops on Sunday. Head Coach Liam Coen was asked if he thought his star wideout had turned a corner against the Niners:
"He was great all game in terms of his communication with me and what he could see. He kept telling me the quick out was there, which is why we kept going to it. That was based on feedback we were receiving from Brian. He caught the ball well and made some plays, so I was very pleased."
BTJ was also asked if he felt good about his performance in San Francisco:
"Definitely. Just to get back rolling, get back on track, be there to help my team out, bring my teammates out, and just contribute to the win. So, yes, it feels great."
