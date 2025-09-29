3 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars' Win Over 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars got their first road win of the 2025 NFL season, pulling off the West Coast upset over the San Francisco 49ers. This was a relatively low-scoring affair, with the Jags getting a one-possession win, 26-21.
Jacksonville's defense led the way yet again, totaling four takeaways, including a game-sealing forced fumble from Arik Armstead on Niners quarterback Brock Purdy. The offense did enough to secure the win, though, and showcased its fantasy potential against a strong defensive team.
Here's what we learned about the Jaguars' fantasy prospects moving forward.
Jaguars' offense taking the right steps
1. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. proved once again that he's one of fantasy football's elite running backs this season. He was projected to have a slow game against a staunch San Francisco 49ers defense. He proved those predictions silly.
ETN finished his Week 4 with 19 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown, adding a catch for one yard for good measure. That gave him 17.5 full-PPR points on the day, and he even had some decent gains erased due to penalties. If the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense ever gets fully going, Etienne Jr. could hit a whole new level of production playing from ahead.
2. Brian Thomas Jr.
Everyone was waiting with bated breath for how Brian Thomas Jr. would respond after three horrid games to begin his 2025 campaign. Well, he didn't have a monster outing, but his fantasy owners should still be encouraged by what they saw from the second-year wideout in Week 4.
He totaled five catches for 49 yards and took a designed run for seven yards, finishing with 10.6 full-PPR points. He nearly reeled in six of his seven targets, but couldn't get two feet inbounds on a ball he did catch. It wasn't a crazy performance by any means, but it bodes well for his confidence and usage moving forward.
3. Jaguars D/ST
It seemed too early to say it in the first three weeks, but this Jaguars defense is shaping up to be a legitimate fantasy option moving forward. There was a lot of talk that they wouldn't be able to continue their streak of takeaways against a typically conservative 49ers attack. Not only did they force turnovers in San Francisco, but they set a new season record with four: two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
So far this year, the Jaguars' D/ST has notched 11.0, 8.0, 12.0, and 15.0 points, including a Parker Washington punt-return touchdown in this last game. They have some tough games remaining on the docket, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, but this unit has proven capable of producing against any kind of competition so far.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of our Jaguars' fantasy takeaways after each 2025 game.
Let us know how you feel about the Jaguars' fantasy performance against the Niners, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.