Jaguars Make Another Front Office Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been quite busy in terms of front office moves since the 2025 NFL Draft ended.
The Jaguars have moved on from a number of scouts and directors and even parted way with former assistant general manager Ethan Waugh. Then this week, the Jaguars reportedly agreed to hire senior front office executive Brian Xanders away from the Los Angeles Rams.
And according to Neil Stratton, the Jaguars have made another hire. This time, they are hiring Los Angeles scout Brian Hill as their new Director of College Scouting.
"The Los Angeles-to-Jacksonville Express rolls on as Brian Hill is the new Director of College Scouting in Jax, per the Jaguars website," Stratton said.
"Hill won a BART List Award in 2023 for excellence in scouting & helped the #Rams win the Best Draft Award for their work in the 2024 draft. Was promoted to National Scout by Rams in March."
The additions of Hill and Xanders gives Jaguars general manager James Gladstone two allies in the front office who has past experience working alongside. The Jaguars were always expected to remake their front office following the draft, and that is exactly what has happened.
The Jaguars did not make these moves when Gladstone was hired because his hiring, of course, took place right before the start of the NFL Scouting Combine when the franchise was still in the middle of the scouting process.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive," Gladstone said at the combine.
"I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the new hire @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the new hire by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE