Former Jaguars RB Claimed by Rival Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One former Jacksonville Jaguars has now joined up with a divisonal rival.

Former Jaguars running back Cody Schrader was claimed on waivers by the Houston Texans on Monday, two days after the Jaguars waived him to make room for Eric Murray on the active roster.

Schrader Joins Texans

Schrader had two different stints on the Jaguars ' active roster after he joined the Jaguars roster on Sept, 9 following the Tank Bigsby trade. Since the Jaguars' running back room has remained healthy this season, Schrader was not able to take snaps with the offense during the regular season. Now, he could potentially step in for the Texans during a tight AFC South race.

The Texans are seemingly dealing with multiple injuries at the running back position, which means he could factor into their offensive plans during the final month of the season as the Jaguars and Texans jockey for positioning in the AFC South and the playoff picture as a whole.

This makes the Texans a logical spot for Schrader considering he can make a potential impact, as opposed to a Jaguars team that has a clear top three running backs in Travis Etienne , Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen.

The Jaguars have leaned on Etienne quite a bit this season, with the Jaguars' fifth-year running back serving as the engine for an offense that was much better at running the ball than passing earlier in the season.

While the rushing attack has not been as efficient in recent weeks, Etienne has still made his fair share of impressive plays -- including a pair of touchdowns to help the Jaguars take down the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14.

“Yeah, I thought he saw it pretty well. There are a few that we can cram and get a few more yards in there when we're trying to get the ball in the perimeter, and it's not there. But he's got a good feel for some of the pin and pull schemes and stuff like that. He did a great job finding a crease on a trap that we ran, kind of in the third quarter, I think, had a really good feel getting back in there," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"He’s just playing pretty confidently and having a good understanding as to what we're trying to get accomplished on some of those schemes. But ultimately, backs get paid to make people miss at the second and third level and get more than what the play is expected to get. If the play is blocked to ultimately get four yards, their job is to get eight. And that's ultimately what we judge backs by.”

