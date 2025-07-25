How Brian Schottenheimer's Hiring Summed Up Jaguars' Urban Meyer Nightmare
The Urban Meyer hire somehow looks worse and worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars each day, even years removed from his firing.
The latest revealed details of the worst head coaching tenure in NFL history came out this week in a profile of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer by The Athletic, which detailed the circumstances of Schottenheimer's lone year with the Jaguars as Meyer's passing game coordinator in 2021.
"In retrospect, Schottenheimer wishes he’d turned around and run the other direction. He later learned that Meyer had already offered former Chargers coach Mike McCoy the job as quarterbacks coach — and that McCoy had been working in the team facility for several days while Meyer continued to woo Schottenheimer," The Athletic reported.
"Eventually, McCoy was sent away without actually being hired. '“What a s— show,”' says one source familiar with the specifics of Meyer’s hiring process. '“You can’t make this stuff up.”'
That was not all. As it would be revealed, Schottenheimer was then a key role in one of Meyer's lowest moments as a coach.
"In an infamous November coaches’ meeting, Meyer, according to a witness, berated his assistants, calling them out one by one and intoning, “What have you ever won?”' The Athletic reported.
"Most of them stammered in response, hoping to defuse the situation. Finally, Meyer singled out Schottenheimer. '“I’ve won everywhere I’ve ever been,”' he defiantly replied."
Despite the awful year with the Jaguars, Schottenheimer has since rebounded and been hired as the Cowboys' newest head coach.
Chances are, he will fare much better in the role than his former boss did.
Meyer compiled a 2-11 record in his lone season as Jaguars' head coach, finishing with the shortest tenure in Jaguars' history and tied for the fourth shortest tenure of any NFL coach in the league's history.
"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement after firing Meyer.
