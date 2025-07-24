Trevor Lawrence's Plan to Ensure Jaguars' 2024 Doesn't Happen Again
Training Camp is always a time to start anew. For the Jacksonville Jaguars there is a whole lot of starting fresh with new faces, but a familiar face in Trevor Lawrence is back and healthy and looking to join forces with the newcomers to lead Duval Football to greater heights.
Meeting the media mass on Wednesday, the fifth-year QB discussed just how different he feels physically.
"I feel really good. It's the best I've felt in a long time physically. Yeah, it sucks not playing, not being on the field. That's what I love to do. I love to play. You put in all the work in the offseason and through camp, then to have the season cut short isn't fun. It's given me a really great appreciation for the game and how much I love it and love being out here," said Lawrence.
"Sometimes you take things for granted when you get to do it every day and you're healthy. You take your health for granted or playing the game for granted, when that's taken away for a little bit, you kind of reflect and take a step back."
While not enjoying the concept of missing time, No. 16 found a level of perspective in his time on the sidelines.
"In some ways, it's been good for me. Unfortunately, I've missed some time, and I never want to miss time, but I think it's been good for some perspective things with me and myself and how I view the game and moving forward, how I want to prepare myself, and how I want to play.”
Hoping to get back to a full season of unimpeded play, Lawrence took a different path in the offseason of preparation.
“A lot more prehab, rehab, therapy stuff on my shoulder, obviously after the surgery. I think through the injuries I've had, you learn things and you try to really stress those areas and put them in different, I guess, positions and uncomfortable spots, and you train those things to avoid reinjuring the same thing," continued the QB1.
"I think you learn a lot after getting hurt as far as my body, and maybe you look at things in our plan, maybe we didn't address that enough, and we can add some mass there, we can add some strength there, whether it's shoulders or lower body or hips or whatever. There are a lot of things you can learn from injuries and how to kind of minimize those moving forward.”
While the lesson learned was at the expense of his 2024 season, for Trevor Lawrence his education through adversity could help Head Coach Liam Coen and the entire franchise graduate to a higher level in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE