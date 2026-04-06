3 Reasons Jaguars Must Pursue Giants' Dexter Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been able to find their homerun swing of the 2026 offseason, but one might have just became available.

New York Giants star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reportedly requested a trade on Monday, and there are plenty of reasons to think the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone should take a look. Here are three below.

He'd give the Jaguars an elite DL

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) reacts during introductions before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the Jaguars giving Travon Walker a four-year extension on Friday, they made sure they kept together one of the NFL's best defensive end duos between him and Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen is one of the best pure edge defenders in the game, and Walker has a strong case to make as one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the NFL.

What has been the case for most of the duo's run, though, is the lack of help from the interior defensive line. Sacksonville had a terrific interior trio in 2017 with Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, and Marcell Dareus. Adding Lawrence would give the Jaguars a serious shot in the arm, taking them from having an elite duo to a potentially elite entire defensive line unit.

This is why the Jaguars load up on picks

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Situations like this are exactly why the Jaguars have operated the way they have this offseason. The Jaguars have 11 picks in this month's draft and are projected to have 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft thanks to three potential compensatory selections. With a total of 21 projected picks over the next two drafts, the Jaguars have a lot of ammo to work wih.

Does not having a first-round pick hurt? I am sure it does. But the Jaguars still have enough picks to make an aggressive and competitive offer for Lawrence, while still giving themselves the ability to be flexible come draft time.

There aren't many Dexter Lawrence's

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a sack against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There are very, very few Dexter Lawrence's in the world. He is one of the true elite, blue-chip defensive linemen of his era, and he has the capacity to boost a team's run defense and pass-rush in just one new addition. There is a reason the Giants have a chance to land a first-round pick as a result of his talent.

But that is exactly why the Jaguars should pursue him. The chances to land a player with the ability of Lawrence are slim. Rarely are players of this quality available on the trade market for a reason, which makes the cost speak for itself.