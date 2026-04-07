3 Jaguars Defensive Depth Chart Battles to Watch Before the Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense had a stellar run a year ago, and there are plenty of chances for the unit to be even better in 2026.

But first, there are several positions on Anthony Campanile's defense that will need sorting out. Here are three current positional battles we are looking at.

No. 3/No. 4 CB

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates the win after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' cornerback room just might be the best unit on the entire roster. Former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is set to start this year as the team's top cornerback, Montaric Brown signed a big deal to be locked in as No. 2, and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis fill out the room.

It is clear with the investments the Jaguars have made in Hunter and Brown that they are set to be the starting cornerbacks. How the Jaguars deploy the rest of their cornerback room, especially Jones and Lewis, behind them will be a fascinating storyline.

No. 3 DT

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are plenty of reasons for the Jaguars to potentially be interested in a big-name defensive tackle like Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle. Few star defensive tackles ever hit the market, and somehow finding a way to nab Lawrence would change the complexion of their defense. But that does feel like a bit of a pipedream, and the Jaguars need to live in reality when it comes to their clear need at defensive tackle.

Matt Dickerson and Masson Smith are the current in-house options for the No. 3 defensive tackle spot behind incumbent veterans Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. This could be a spot where a rookie or two end up making an impact, but for now it is up to Dickerson and Smith to duke it out and see who comes out on top for Week 1.

No. 2 SLB

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars know they have their starting strong side linebacker in the form of Dennis Gardeck. Gardeck was a reliable play-maker for Campanile last season, and re-signing him meant the Jaguars were clearly set to start him at the role again next season. Still, there is the matter of the depth behind him that the Jaguars must sort.

The Jaguars took Jalen McLeod on Day 3 last year in hopes of potentially developing him into a long-term chess piece on defense and to give the Jaguars some juice at the edge rush spot. Yasir Abdullah has the experience over him, though, and is a proven special teams standout. This will be a battle to watch.