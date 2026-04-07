3 Jaguars Defensive Depth Chart Battles to Watch Before the Draft
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense had a stellar run a year ago, and there are plenty of chances for the unit to be even better in 2026.
But first, there are several positions on Anthony Campanile's defense that will need sorting out. Here are three current positional battles we are looking at.
No. 3/No. 4 CB
The Jaguars' cornerback room just might be the best unit on the entire roster. Former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is set to start this year as the team's top cornerback, Montaric Brown signed a big deal to be locked in as No. 2, and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis fill out the room.
It is clear with the investments the Jaguars have made in Hunter and Brown that they are set to be the starting cornerbacks. How the Jaguars deploy the rest of their cornerback room, especially Jones and Lewis, behind them will be a fascinating storyline.
No. 3 DT
There are plenty of reasons for the Jaguars to potentially be interested in a big-name defensive tackle like Dexter Lawrence at defensive tackle. Few star defensive tackles ever hit the market, and somehow finding a way to nab Lawrence would change the complexion of their defense. But that does feel like a bit of a pipedream, and the Jaguars need to live in reality when it comes to their clear need at defensive tackle.
Matt Dickerson and Masson Smith are the current in-house options for the No. 3 defensive tackle spot behind incumbent veterans Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. This could be a spot where a rookie or two end up making an impact, but for now it is up to Dickerson and Smith to duke it out and see who comes out on top for Week 1.
No. 2 SLB
The Jaguars know they have their starting strong side linebacker in the form of Dennis Gardeck. Gardeck was a reliable play-maker for Campanile last season, and re-signing him meant the Jaguars were clearly set to start him at the role again next season. Still, there is the matter of the depth behind him that the Jaguars must sort.
The Jaguars took Jalen McLeod on Day 3 last year in hopes of potentially developing him into a long-term chess piece on defense and to give the Jaguars some juice at the edge rush spot. Yasir Abdullah has the experience over him, though, and is a proven special teams standout. This will be a battle to watch.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley