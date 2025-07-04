Predicting the Top Jaguars Receiving Leaders in 2025
Change is anew for the Jacksonville Jaguars has they head into a new era under head coach Liam Coen this season.
The Jaguars offense will be the key unit for the upcoming season as Coen, the likely play-caller of the offense, will look to take his No. 1 total offense from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and translate it to a quality unit in Jacksonville. One of the key aspects of his offensive system is the wideouts and overall outside skill position players as the focal points of the offense around the quarterback.
This offense has a group of intriguing players that provide a great amount of potential to be high-end players at their respective positions. That includes second-year Brian Thomas Jr., rookie Travis Hunter, and tight end Brenton Strange.
Ahead of the 2025 season, I decided to make some stat predictions for the pass-catchers in the Jaguars offense. These are players I envision as the top-four playmakers in the passing game by receiving yards with touchdowns included. With that in mind, let's dive into the predictions.
Brian Thomas Jr., second-year
Stat prediction: 1,300-plus yards, 12 touchdowns
Thomas is a special player, bar none. His rookie season was historic as he broke rookie franchise records in catches, yards, and touchdowns despite being on a 4-13 squad and two quarterbacks throwing to him throughout the season. Under Coen, Thomas could boost his numbers once more as the true focal point of the Jaguars passing game this year.
Travis Hunter, rookie
Stat prediction: 850-plus yard, eight touchdowns
I'm tempering my expectations for Hunter as a pass catcher during his rookie season as he will get significant playing time on both sides of the ball. Hunter should remain productive as a rookie, especially in the red zone and after the catch with his elite ball skills and explosiveness after grabs, establishing himself as the true No. 2 target in the offense.
Brenton Strange, tight end, third-year
Stat prediction: 650-plus yards, four touchdowns
Fun fact: the second-leading pass-catcher in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense last season was tight end Cade Otton with 600 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers seem fair for Strange to reach entering his third year in the league and as the unquestioned starter at tight end in Jacksonville. Strange is a reliable target in the passing game who can provide value in space and in the red-zone.
Dyami Brown, fifth-year
Stat prediction: 550-plus yards, five touchdowns
Brown will have a significant role in the Jaguars offense as he looks to prove himself on his one-year deal in Duval County. The former Washington Commander provides a sufficient vertical element in the passing game that could give quarterback Trevor Lawrence options to work with downfield. Brown also has some reliability as a pass-catcher in the middle of the field, giving Coen a possession wideout on critical downs.
