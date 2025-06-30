Will Travis Hunter Start at WR or CB Week 1?
It is often to see an NFL franchise in a predicament on how to best approach the development of their high first-round draft choice. In most cases, these are top rookie quarterbacks from the draft class looking to become the top player at the sport's most prized position.
However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in a unique predicament of their own with their 2025 first-round draft pick, Travis Hunter. The phenomenal two-way athlete was the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner after having a monster season playing both wide receiver and cornerback full-time at a high level for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, a tricky task lies ahead for head coach Liam Coen and his coaching staff.
Hunter was arguably the best wide receiver and cornerback in this year's draft. His ball skills were rare for either position along with the stamina and athleticism needed to player either position full-time. It is something anyone has rarely seen at this level of the sport and some even question if it is possible at the professional level, making Hunter ever more so the generational prospect some believe him to be.
The Jaguars have the responsibility of figuring out this phenomenon that is Hunter. Initially, Coen and general manager James Gladstone have stated the former Jackson State and Colorado superstar will start at wide receiver but will still have snaps at cornerback, leaving to the possibility on the table for him to play this season at both positions full-time.
Hunter will be a quality playmaker from the jump on offense, using his explosiveness and athleticism to his advantage after the catch to make this unit as explosive as ever. He has already impressed on defense during offseason training activities on the days he was asked to practice with that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has called him a "special player."
If it were up to me, Hunter is the No. 2 wideout behind Brian Thomas Jr. and the No. 2 full-time cornerback alongside of Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars will find out quickly that keeping him off the field for periods of time on defense may not be beneficial for how talented of a defender he is. If that is the case, winning both offensive and defensive rookie of the year is squarely in play.
Yet, this is unprecedented and no playbook for how to approach this at this level of the sport. Hunter will start at wide receiver and rotate in at cornerback to start his career. Though, if he continues to impress Campanile and his staff during training camp, he could start at both positions Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
Until then, sit back and relax. The Travis Hunter show will begin in a couple of months, one way or another.
