How Jaguars Will Approach Complicated Wide Receiver Rotation Moving Forward

No one could have predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver situation this deep into the season before Week 1. In the last three games, they've been without both of their expected top-two wideouts. Travis Hunter Jr. was placed on IR after the team's bye, following an LCL tear he incurred in practice.



Then, Brian Thomas Jr. went down with an ankle injury in the Jaguars' Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He was ruled out for the next three games, although he was listed as questionable for the majority of the time leading up to Jacksonville's road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.



He's expected to make his return for Week 13's clash with the Tennessee Titans. The question now is, how big of a role will he play? Jacksonville has been cautious with bringing players back from injury, and that's not the only factor that could impact his usage down the stretch.



Where does Brian Thomas Jr. fit in?



The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to go 2-1 with Brian Thomas Jr. on the sidelines. That's not exactly surprising, considering that they've been successful despite his heavy struggles this season. He's currently averaging just 3.8 catches for 52.5 yards per game, with only two total touchdowns on the year.



His inconsistency and drops have mostly been more detrimental to this team than he's been able to positively contribute. Because of his woes, the Jaguars were moved to trade two draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for Jakobi Meyers ahead of the deadline. He's made an instant impact on this offense with his sure hands, racking up 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in three games, despite a limited workload in his first two outings.



Now, the Jaguars have two potential WR1s available. However, Head Coach Liam Coen believes that the BTJ and Meyers will only open things up for each other:



"Yeah, I think just being able to continue to find ways to be explosive as an offense and create one-on-one matchups for guys that can run and can run and make plays after the catch. So that's what we're hoping to be able to get back [with Brian Thomas Jr.]. And it is a nice complement to have Parker [Washington], Kob [Jakobi], those guys continuing to work the intermediates and the choice routes, the option routes, make some contested, tough catches in critical moments. So yeah, definitely looking for when we can get B.T. out there for him to add to that."

