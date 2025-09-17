Jaguars' Injury Report Provides Critical Brian Thomas Jr. Update
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 3, and there is a key piece of information surrounding star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed on Monday that Thomas is currently dealing with a wrist injury, and Thomas officially popped up on the injury report for the first time.
Thomas' Status
Luckily for the Jaguars, Thomas was a full participant and it is clear he is set to play another large role in a critical Week 3 AFC South game vs. the Houston Texans.
"I think ultimately, I know he’s kind of got a, he’s got a couple things going on, had a wrist injury going into the game and did that play a part in some of this stuff?" Coen said on Monday about Thomas, who struggled last week vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I've got to go talk to him, but I think he's aware of it and needs to have a better week this week. I think he understands what's at stake, he understands what's going on and we got to go get to the root of it.”
Thomas downplayed the injury in the Jaguars locker room on Wednesday, while Coen also noted Monday it should not lead to any missed time.
"I don't know when he did it, but it was something that's just been nagging, it's just been kind of a little nag. I don't think it's anything that's huge," Coen said.
"It's just, it's a thing that he's kind of been working through. So, everybody goes through some things and we're ultimately, it's our job to get to the bottom of it and try to get him to feel good and play at the highest level he can.”
Also listed as a full partcipant in Wednesday's practice was Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown, who has missed the first two games with an ankle injury.
Limited participants included cornerback Jarrian Jones (back), offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (knee), and running back Bhayshul Tuten (shoulder).
Non-participants for the first practice of Texans week included guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle).
