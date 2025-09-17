2 Former Jaguars Weigh In on Brian Thomas' Struggles
There's no way around it. Brian Thomas Jr. has fallen well short of his expectations coming into the 2025 NFL season. After the Jacksonville Jaguars got quarterback Trevor Lawrence back healthy and hired Head Coach Liam Coen to take over the offense, there were high hopes that BTJ could continue to ascend even after a dominant rookie campaign out of LSU.
So far, that hasn't been the case. Through the first two weeks of the year, he's totaled just five catches for 60 yards on 18 targets. He's yet to find the end zone as a receiver despite garnering multiple opportunities, although he did score once on a designed run.
In his first two games in 2024, Thomas Jr. had six catches on just eight targets, gaining 141 yards and a touchdown reception in the process. Clearly, he hasn't been the same in his second season. The Jaguars desperately need him to reassert himself as a top-tier WR1 in this league if they're to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Two former Jaguars weigh in
1. Bucky Brooks
It's not just the lack of production that has the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans worried about Brian Thomas Jr. It's the specific way he's struggled. He's dropped catchable passes left and right, oftentimes looking like he's afraid to take contact.
That could be a symptom of his nagging wrist injury, but former Jaguars defensive back Bucky Brooks has a different diagnosis:
"I'm gonna say it's a confidence issue. The confidence is lacking for whatever reason. Because we've seen him... he's dropped some balls in training camp and preseason. There's just something that's a little off; maybe it's the confidence. And it goes to my initial point, sometimes that pressure of 'hey, this is the rightful next step' can make you think, 'I need to be doing more,' when all we really need, Brian Thomas Jr., is to just be you... I wouldn't be surprised if in the first 15 coming out [against the Houston Texans Week 3], there are three or four balls coming his way."
2. Jeff Lageman
It's clear that the Jaguars need BTJ to live up to his potential and uncover a lethal connection with Trevor Lawrence. Otherwise, Jacksonville is left without a clear WR1 and top target in the passing game. This team, under General Manager James Gladstone, hasn't been afraid to cut ties with disappointing talent. Former Jaguars defensive end Jeff Lageman thinks that Thomas Jr. could wind up on the chopping block soon if he doesn't turn things around
"At what point do you say, 'we need to do something,' right? I mean, I think that's real... What I mentioned earlier is that, hey look, you want to have a conversation with Brian, get his position coach involved there, see what's going on... and you want to see where his energy is at this week. Obviously, he's going to get a lot of support from his teammates, et cetera. But if you see more of what you saw on Sunday [against the Cincinnati Bengals], then look, there's other players that can play better than that."
