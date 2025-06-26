Jaguars Draft Review: Caleb Ransaw is a Future Starting Safety

#Tulane versatile DB Caleb Ransaw is one of the more sound secondary tacklers in this class. Explosive player (4.33s 40, 40 inch vert, 10-9 broad). Has outside CB and nickel experience. Knows how to force WRs to sideline on vertical routes.



Depth DB that should be Day 3 pick. pic.twitter.com/v373EB1OM6