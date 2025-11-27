Jacksonville Jaguars Four-Round NFL Mock Draft: Rivalry Week Edition
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have found a rhythm at the right time as they sit one game back from the AFC South lead with six games remaining. At 7-4, many fans are no longer thinking about the draft and have aspirations for a postseason push one year removed from winning just four games in 2024.
For some NFL Draft pundits like myself, the process is a year-round ordeal, and the Jaguars are no exception to that. As the team continues to showcase their abilities and what they'll need to adjust in 2026, I went ahead and powered up a brand-new four-round mock draft ahead of college football's Rivalry Week. With that in mind, let's take a look to see what the Jaguars could do with their first four picks in April's selection process.
Round 2, No. 54 overall: Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell
Dyami Brown and Jakobi Meyers are pending free agents, which could for the Jaguars to sign or draft another playmaker this offseason. If they want reliability, Louisville's Bell would be a fantastic addition in what is expected to be a fun wide receiver class. Bell is Xavier Legette without the late-stage breakout, showcasing excellent acceleration after the catch and contested wins at the point, making him a viable X-receiver for the offense.
Round 3, No. 82 overall: Michiagn edge rusher Derrick Moore
Jacksonville has some aging veterans amongst their defensive front depth, which will have to be rectified this offseason, especially through the NFL Draft with different styles and abilities within, as both pass rushers and run defenders. Moore would be a quality selection for the Jaguars, adding some much-needed change-of-pace burst and power off the edge to counterbalance to terrific duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Round 3, No. 84 overall: Arizona State interior defensive lineman C.J. Fite
Again, this is another depth and developmental selection for the Jaguars that allows them to get younger and continue an emphasis on stopping the run early and often. Fite may not be a complete player and still has room for growth, but he wins with quickness and penetration skills to win his respective gaps and fits, making himself a fun force in the middle of the trenches against opposing run games.
Round 3, No. 100 overall: Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds
Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown are impending free agents this offseason. The Jaguars will need a cornerback despite the return of Travis Hunter, with Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis in the fray as well. Ponds would be a great addition to this secondary, bringing versatility, physicality despite his lack of elite size for the position, and impressive coverage prowess.
