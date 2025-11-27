The Jacksonville Jaguars may have found a rhythm at the right time as they sit one game back from the AFC South lead with six games remaining. At 7-4, many fans are no longer thinking about the draft and have aspirations for a postseason push one year removed from winning just four games in 2024.

For some NFL Draft pundits like myself, the process is a year-round ordeal, and the Jaguars are no exception to that. As the team continues to showcase their abilities and what they'll need to adjust in 2026, I went ahead and powered up a brand-new four-round mock draft ahead of college football's Rivalry Week. With that in mind, let's take a look to see what the Jaguars could do with their first four picks in April's selection process.

Round 2, No. 54 overall: Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell

If you weren’t familiar with Louisville WR Chris Bell (#0) before their game against Miami, then you are now. Unreal explosiveness at 6’1 1/2” and 227 pounds. Elite upside after the catch.



9 receptions for 136 yards and 2 TDs against the Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/VZPoWUINRs — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) October 18, 2025

Dyami Brown and Jakobi Meyers are pending free agents, which could for the Jaguars to sign or draft another playmaker this offseason. If they want reliability, Louisville's Bell would be a fantastic addition in what is expected to be a fun wide receiver class. Bell is Xavier Legette without the late-stage breakout, showcasing excellent acceleration after the catch and contested wins at the point, making him a viable X-receiver for the offense.

Round 3, No. 82 overall: Michiagn edge rusher Derrick Moore

Michigan's Derrick Moore is 3rd among power 4 edge rushers in pass rush win rate in true pass sets (38.9%)



Higher than:

- David Bailey

- Rueben Bain

- Cashius Howell

- R Mason Thomas



He's not super bendy like those guys but packs a lot of power in his 6'3 260 lbs frame pic.twitter.com/kNU7qEu0Wl — Steve Letizia (Formerly CFCBears) (@CFCBears) November 3, 2025

Jacksonville has some aging veterans amongst their defensive front depth, which will have to be rectified this offseason, especially through the NFL Draft with different styles and abilities within, as both pass rushers and run defenders. Moore would be a quality selection for the Jaguars, adding some much-needed change-of-pace burst and power off the edge to counterbalance to terrific duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Round 3, No. 84 overall: Arizona State interior defensive lineman C.J. Fite

If the #Chargers are looking to develop a DT, I have my eyes on CJ Fite out of Arizona State. He has a fast processor. Definitely needs to work on his pass rush but he will only be 20 on draft night. Plenty of room to grow. pic.twitter.com/JyNgwxAlBo — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 18, 2025

Again, this is another depth and developmental selection for the Jaguars that allows them to get younger and continue an emphasis on stopping the run early and often. Fite may not be a complete player and still has room for growth, but he wins with quickness and penetration skills to win his respective gaps and fits, making himself a fun force in the middle of the trenches against opposing run games.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds

D'Angelo Ponds is the next in line to be a successful under-sized (5'9", 173 lb) cornerback. Twitched up, physical, and doesn't back down to anyone. I'm a big fan https://t.co/zuL2wbzDqw pic.twitter.com/SPMkDhrsTK — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) November 13, 2025

Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown are impending free agents this offseason. The Jaguars will need a cornerback despite the return of Travis Hunter, with Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis in the fray as well. Ponds would be a great addition to this secondary, bringing versatility, physicality despite his lack of elite size for the position, and impressive coverage prowess.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

