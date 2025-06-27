Former MVP Gives Thoughts on Jaguars' Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter is no doubt the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The front office was aggressive when it came to the 2025 NFL Draft and traded up 3 spots to select the two-way star from Colorado at No. 2 overall.
Hunter just recently signed his 4-year contract (one of the last first-round rookies to do so), which totalled to $46.55 million fully guaranteed on Sunday, June 22nd. He also made history, becoming the first non-quarterback that wasn't taken with the first overall pick to get his entire signing bonus, $30.57 million, completely up front.
Former NFL MVP and quarterback of the Carolina Panthers Cam Newton spoke out about the impact of Hunter's new deal and how it could potentially shift the landscape of the league on his "4th and 1 With Cam Newton" podcast.
“People aren’t appreciating what Travis Hunter is doing,” Newton said. “See, you can hate on this, but if you’re a receiver, if you’re a DB, if you’re an athlete in general, you are rooting for Travis Hunter’s success.
“Why? It’s because he could potentially be the first person to ever make anything remotely close to a quarterback,” Newton continued. “So, if he succeeds in these four years – probably five because with the collective bargaining the team has the right to sign your fifth-year option – so if he performs for four years, you will want him to perform because this could potentially be the first position that can compete with the numbers of a quarterback.
“Because not only is he offense, but defense, and now those numbers of what you’re paying him have to match that,” added Newton. “So, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, all children of the corner, we’re rooting for Travis.”
Newton also added that Hunter is potentially the only player that could compete with QB salaries in the future. So far, Hunter has made tremendous progress in offseason practices and Minicamp and has gotten nothing but praise from his fellow teammates and coaches.
If Hunter lives up to the hype and expectations that he's gotten up until now, there's a good chance his next contract will not only break wide receiver and cornerback records but will set a league-wide standard.
