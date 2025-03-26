Jaguars Can Still Add Key Free Agents
In free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most active teams in the National Football League.
One way that Liam Coen and James Gladstone went about getting their players was by bringing in people they knew. A lot of their signings were players from their previous teams.
They know what they will get out of them, and the players can also bring in a certain leadership where they can teach the players that are already in Jacksonville how Coen wants things to be done. Their moves were to benefit the team starting right away.
The Jaguars can still go out and add key free agents that remain from the 2025 free agency class. The Jaguars have done a great job of bringing players that will have a major impact next season and now they can improve their teams by looking at more free agents.
As most teams have set their full focus on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month, the Jaguars are looking at all the ways they can improve.
NBC Sports released a list of the remaining top 100 free agents from 2025.
24. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
32. Cornerback Asante Samuel.
37.Receiver Amari Cooper.
48. Cornerback Mike Hilton.
51. Safety Justin Simmons.
60. Cornerback Rasul Douglas.
68. Running back J.K. Dobbins.
73. Receiver Keenan Allen.
81. Safety Julian Blackmon.
84. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
85. Edge rusher Matthew Judon.
86. Linebacker E.J. Speed.
87. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff.
90. Quarterback Russell Wilson.
93. Outside linebacker Kyzir White.
99. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.
One name from the list that the Jaguars should take a close look at is offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. Wills has been a solid tackle since coming into the National Football League. Willis is believed to still be on the market because of his injury history over the last two years. He has dealt with an injury that has kept him out of game action.
The Jaguars can take a chance on Willis because he is a great blocker, and they can get him one prove it deal and sign him long term if it works out. Willis would be huge for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. That has been one of the biggest emphases of the new regime. Protecting Lawrence is a must.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can also like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.