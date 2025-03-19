Jaguars' Recent Moves Point to Major Culture Boost
One year ago, many would not have believed all the changes that have had happened down in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars franchise has gone through major changes this offseason. The Jaguars are trying to move in the right direction, starting next season.
Head coach and general manager James Gladstone took action right from the start. Once they came together, they had their plan in place and went about it like veterans. They have put together the right pieces that they want and are heading to the 2025 NFL Draft with some momentum.
In free agency, the Jaguars were one of the most active teams in the National Football League. One way that Coen and Gladstone went about getting their players was by bringing in people they knew. A lot of their signings were players from their previous teams.
They know what they will get out of them and the players can also bring in a certain leadership where they can teach the players that are already in Jacksonville how Coen wants things to be done. Their moves were to benefit the team starting right away.
"He [Gladstone was looking to bring in guys who would change the tenor of the building in subtle ways. Just by the way they go about their business," said Jaguars Senior Correspondent Brian Sexton.
"Obviously he and Liam Coen both had some ties to these guys. Some of the other coaches on the staff did. And I love the fact that he said it and he made the promise that was what they were going to do, and he delivered in free agency."
"They spent moderate spending on the guys they are going to be starters. The two offensive linemen, Dyami Brown at receiver, Jourdan Lewis, guys like that beyond that they went after what Gladstone thinks of as these intangibly rich guys," said John Oehser on Jaguars A.M.
"Ecosystem is culture intangibly rich, I am still getting my arms around exactly what that means. But I think here is the thing. James Gladstone knows what it means. He knows what he is looking for. He has the ability to enunciate that to everyone else to make sure they know what he is looking for. He is always thinking about it. He always is bringing in that type of guy and I think it is significant."
