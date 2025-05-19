How Lack of Primetime Games Bodes Well for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 NFL schedule is all in place, with their opponents set. Following a successful first draft by the new leadership under general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars look to make a statement in any way that they can.
However, even with cleaning house this offseason in both the front office and certain players on the roster, the National Football League still views the Jaguars as a franchise that needs to prove itself. They have the pieces, but now it's time to put actions to the motivational words.
The NFL made it clear that the Jaguars are an upcoming team to keep an eye on, as they granted them a singular primetime game this season against the kings of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs and Jaguars will play each other in Week 5 at home, with the hopes that Jacksonville can steal a victory in their singular primetime appearance.
While some Jaguars fans are upset that their favorite franchise isn't featured more in the biggest games and time slots of the season, it surprisingly works out in the franchise's favor. Not only does it give the team a chance to play with lower attention, but it also makes their upset victories more impressive.
The Jaguars will play in 10 1:00 games, four 4:05 games, one 9:30 AM game, and in the primetime game against Kansas City. This gives a familiar schedule for the roster, coaching staff, and fans. Being able to play at the same time multiple weeks in a row establishes a routine, and we all know players love a consistent routine.
Through the first four weeks of the season, against the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers, the Jaguars will play three 1:00 games and one 4:05 game. The chances of the Jaguars taking a handful of these games before facing off against Kansas City should be high.
If the Jaguars can improve their overall record from last season, while having memorable moments along the way, the NFL will have no choice but to slowly start giving the franchise more chances to shine on the biggest stages. This season is a pivotal first step for that.
