Why Jaguars Will Improve in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a number of coaching staff and roster changes since the end of last season. When the Jaguars take the field this upcoming season, they will look vastly different.
While it remains to be seen how their differences will impact the win column, the Jaguars' front office has to be commended for choosing their spots to be aggressive wisely, while also trying to improve their roster. The Jaguars have undoubtedly gotten better over the past few weeks.
However, it is hard not to improve upon a team that went 4-13 last season and has cleaned house this offseason, getting rid of many of the players and coaches responsible for the past few seasons. Jacksonville are leaning on James Gladstone and Liam Coen to turn things around.
After the completion of the draft a few weeks ago an the recent release of the season's schedule, Ben Arthur of FOX Sports analyzed the Jaguars' schedule. He believes the Jaguars will finish 6-11 in their first season under Coen.
"Of the eight teams the Jags face that finished above .500 last season, they’ll get five of them at home (Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks), which is great news. But even with talented young players like Brian Thomas Jr. and two-way rookie Travis Hunter, and a healthy Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville still appears to lack the personnel needed to push for a playoff spot in 2025. The pass defense, in particular, is filled with question marks. The Jaguars should be better than they were last season, when they finished 4-13, but not by a wide margin," Arthur said.
The Jaguars going 6-11 this season may not seem like much of an upgrade, but it still would be. Jacksonville did not assemble one of the worst rosters in the league overnight and they will not be able to significantly improve it overnight, either. However, they have at least taken a step forward.
Still, the Jaguars must battle through the inevitable growing pains that come with a new coaching staff and find a way to improve upon last year's disappointing season.
