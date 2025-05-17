3 Toughest Games on the Jaguars 2025 Schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the 2025 season looking to go from worst-to-first under a new coaching and front office regime. After finishing 4-13 last season, the Jaguars will attempt to triple their win total under head coach Liam Coen, who will be tasked to getting the best out of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense.
Jacksonville will face a tough slate of games to start the season and finish the second half of schedule with a much lighter and winnable stretch of opponents. This franchise has a lot to prove this season and their early slate will unveil just how good they could be or become.
With that in mind, let's look at the three toughest games on the Jaguars 2025 schedule.
Week 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)
The Chiefs are the peak of the NFL, even after losing in embarrassing fashion in the Super Bowl. They will be a tough outing for any team because of Patrick Mahomes, a great coaching staff, and a talented roster. They're an even more dangerous team on the road, which has made them great over the last several years.
Jacksonville will have an opportunity to slay a giant on primetime at home. It is an even bigger opportunity for Coen, who will look to establish himself early as a top coach in the AFC South. A win at home against the Chiefs would be exceptional for a franchise needing a massive regular season victory.
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams (International Game, London)
Jacksonville and Los Angeles are two teams that look similar on paper. However, they've shown to be complete opposites on the field as the Rams have quickly turned into a legitimate championship contender with a young roster and a veteran franchise quarterback coached by one of the league's best play-callers, Sean McVay.
This is neutral ground for both teams, but London has become a second home for the Jaguars over the years, presenting a key opportunity to take down another serious opponent on a big stage. The Rams should be a great team in 2025 and the Jaguars will have a chance to pull off the upset in His Majesty's country.
Week 15 at Denver Broncos (late afternoon FOX)
Depending on where both teams are at during this portion of the season, the Jaguars and Broncos could be playoff-contending teams in what might be a preview for the postseason. The trip to the "Mile High City" in Denver is always a challenge, especially the elements and crowd that will be on hand.
Denver has become a well-rounded team quickly and could give Jacksonville a hefty amount of fits with home-field advantage. A trip to here followed by another road game and home matchup against two division rivals sets up for a tough battle in the Rocky Mountains.
