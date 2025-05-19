Jaguars' Schedule Sets Up Nicely Down the Stretch
The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned over a new leaf and aim to prove it soon. Gennaro Filice of NFL.com believes the Jaguars may have a chance to make a statement early in Coen's tenure.
"Jacksonville hired new head coach Liam Coen to maximize Trevor Lawrence and inherently put more points on the board. With that in mind, the Jaguars couldn’t have drawn a more favorable Week 1 assignment than a home game against the Panthers, who just gave up the most points in NFL history while allowing a league-worst 105.4 passer rating against. You only get one chance to make a first impression; Coen and Co. have a golden opportunity to sprint out of the gates," Filice said.
Filice noted that the Jaguars have a favorable schedule late this season, in addition to the fact that the Jaguars face most of their divisional opponents after Thanksgiving. Jacksonville has a chance to make a run.
"In the final seven weeks of the regular season, Jacksonville only has one game against a team that posted a winning record in 2024: Week 16 at Denver. And with four of their six divisional games coming after Thanksgiving, the Jaguars could really make their mark in the campaign’s closing stretch," Filice said.
The Jaguars coincidentally travel to Colorado, where Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter made a name for himself. Jacksonville will face the Denver Broncos, giving Hunter a homecoming of sorts.
"Travis Hunter brings immense excitement to Jacksonville, with everyone wondering if the dynamic playmaker can continue the two-way excellence he showcased over the past two seasons at Colorado. And the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be back in the Centennial State late in his rookie season, with the Jaguars visiting the Broncos just a few days before Christmas. You have to imagine he’ll receive a warm welcome back in Buff country," Filice said.
Filice noted that the Jaguars are once again not scheduled to play a game on Thursday Night Football. It marks the second consecutive season that is the case, which has not happened to the Jaguars since TNF's introduction to the league.
"Jacksonville isn't scheduled to play Thursday Night Football for the second straight season -- a first since 2006-07, TNF's initial two years of existence," Filice said.
