Will Travis Hunter Break Several Longstanding Records?
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away multiple picks to draft Travis Hunter this offseason. Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL.com noted that Hunter's ability to play both ways gives him a realistic chance to set and break several records this upcoming season.
"Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was called a unicorn and compared to multi-skilled MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani by at least one NFL general manager before he was even selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, it's only fair for us to predict which records the WR/CB/anomaly could break in his yet-to-truly-begin NFL career," Koplowitz-Fleming said.
"After all, Jags GM James Gladstone, who aggressively traded up to pick the Heisman Trophy winner, believes Hunter can be a transformational player -- one capable of redefining what we believe is possible in football."
Koplowitz-Fleming believes that, of all the records Hunter has a chance of breaking, the most likely one would require Hunter to score a touchdown on offense and return an interception for a touchdown while on defense. It has been a while since that feat was accomplished.
"The Pro Football Hall of Famer accomplished this feat in his NFL debut -- Week 1 of the 1948 season. Fears scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 44-7 Los Angeles Rams win over the Detroit Lions. While Fears would finish his career with 38 receiving touchdowns (ninth-most at the time of his retirement in 1956), that interception returned for a score was the only pick-six of his career," Koplowitz-Fleming said.
Koplowitz-Fleming also believes Hunter can become the first player since Mike Vrabel to record 10+ receiving touchdowns and five interceptions. It would be another impressive feat for the Heisman Trophy winner.
"Vrabel, whose Patriots held the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was one of several NFL decision-makers who expressed openness to having Hunter play both offense and defense if his team were to draft him. While that hypothetical didn't play out for New England, Hunter figures to be more of a full-time two-way player than Vrabel, who was a limited yet effective goal-line receiver and an All-Pro linebacker. Vrabel had 11 interceptions and 10 receiving touchdowns in his regular-season career (and another two receiving touchdowns in the playoffs)," Koplowitz-Fleming said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about these records.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and these records on our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.