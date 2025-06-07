BREAKING: Former Jaguars WR Announces Retirement
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons with five separate teams as he pursues a new path in his career.
Conley will be returning to his alma mater University of Georgia to attend their film school in a pursuit of his dream of becoming a filmmaker, according to his agent Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars Management.
A former standout with the Bulldogs from 2011-2014, Conley was selected in the third round at No. 76 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs where he spent his first four years in the NFL. In 2019, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and became a key component to their passing game for the next two seasons. Conley caught 47 catches on 90 targets for 775 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, all career numbers.
"When I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was 'Play 10 years in the NFL,'" Conley wrote in his retirement post on Instagram. "Now that this goal has been accomplished, it's time to set sights on something new."
Conley spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans before joining the San Francisco 49ers for his final two years as a backup and special teams player. He played a key role in that area for the 49ers in 2023 when they reached the Super Bowl before their defeat to the Chiefs. Conley finishes his NFL career with 226 receptions, 2,998 yards, and 15 touchdowns.
"The last 10 years have been a dream," Conley wrote. "Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them, I truly gave it my all."
Conley was a bright spot for the Jaguars in 2019 before their abysmal 2020 season that led them to the No. 1 draft choice in 2021 for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He remained a special teams asset for much of his career and the five spots he played at.
"I can't mention everyone who was instrumental in my growth as a man and player but if you played a part, I extend a heartfelt thank you," Conley said on Instagram.
Conley concluded his statement by saying, "See you in the next dream," in reference to his pursuit of being a filmmaker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again this year.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.