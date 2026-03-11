How the Jaguars' Spot in the AFC South Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an important first few days of free agency.

All in all, the Jaguars made key moves to re-sign cornerback Montaric Brown and linebacker Dennis Gardeck right before the legal tampering period began to prevent them from hitting free agency. But the Jaguars have also seen a few key pieces move on to new teams, such as Travis Etienne to the New Orleans Saints and Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But while the Jaguars have sat back and let the potential compensatory draft picks come to them with the exits of Etienne, Lloyd and cornerback Greg Newsome, the rest of the AFC South has been quite busy in their own right.

So after the first two true days of free agency, what has happened to the Jaguars' spot at the top of the AFC South? We break it down below.

AFC South Hierarchy

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The team that has made the most noise in free agency in the AFC South has clearly been the Tennessee Titans. Of the 17 biggest contracts agreed to over the last two days, the Titans have four of those players with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers, cornerback Alontae Taylor, and cornerback Cordale Flott.

All in all, the Titans have spent the second-most money of any team this offseason. They have certainly upgraded with each signing, too. But the Titans' roster was so scare entering the offseason that these signings hardly create a dent. It would have been tough for one free agency class to fix the Titans' roster, but they chose to spend big in a weak year for free agency. More power to them, but even with these moves they look like the fourth-best team.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have signed just one outside free agent in defensive lineman Arden Key, but they are obviously set to make a big move with Daniel Jones. They also paid big-time to keep Alec Pierce in the fold, trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers while in the process of doing so.

Considering the Colts lost right tackle Braden Smith, it is hard to say they are any better than they were a few months ago. Losing Smith and Pittman and gaining Key is a net-loss for the Colts, who were already a middling team to begin with. They are still firmly third place.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then there is the Texans, who signed Smith away from the Colts. The Texans have made some other notable additions like defensive lineman Logan Hall and safety Reed Blankenship, while they traded for running back David Montgomery and traded away starting offensive lineman Tytus Howard. It feels like the Texans have gotten at least marginally better, which means something in a tight AFC South.