Jaguars' Position Battles Will Heat Up
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head into the new season with a new head coach in Liam Coen, who will look to help them go in the right direction and have a good season in 2025. Coen will also be leading the Jaguars in his first training camp as a head coach next month.
Coen and the rest of the coaching staff will be looking to make up the best 53-man roster, and they will have battles.
The Jaguars want to create great competition in camp next month. Training camp is the last stop before the new season. This is the last stop for players as well, to show that they could help the team win games next season, and they are a fit for the team.
The Jaguars still have some spots they are going to want to fill in training camp and it will come down to the battles that take place.
"The Jaguars are dedicated to addressing their offensive line. The team ranked 19th in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus metrics, while failing to muster a running game, ranking 26th," said Demetrius Harvey of the Jacksonville, Florida Times-Union.
"The season resulted in a slew of changes, including three out of the team's five starting offensive linemen from Week 1 last season now off the roster. That includes left tackle Cam Robinson, center Mitch Morse, and right guard Brandon Scherff. Robinson was traded in the middle of last season, Morse retired, and Scherff was released."
"The team brought in Mekari and Hainsey to replace the latter two, while Walker Little remains in pole position to start at left tackle after receiving a contract extension late last year from the previous regime."
"Jacksonville's offensive line competition can't really begin until pads go on, but both tackle positions will be worth watching. Little is likely to retain his spot as the team's left tackle, but former first-round right tackle Anton Harrison could face some pressure. Coen shared his impressions of Harrison earlier in June."
“I think obviously the footwork, the athleticism, the ability to pass-pro on an edge. When Anton wants to go, he can go. Just consistently doing it on a day-in, day-out basis," Coen said. "Smart, he understands the ‘why’ of what we’re trying to get accomplished. As much as he can continue to rise going into year three as a first-round pick, to take a huge step this year and be a lockdown tackle for us.”
"The team also selected third-round tackle-turned-guard Wyatt Milum to compete with left guard Ezra Cleveland, one of two returning Week 1 starters from a season ago."
